Peter Laird does a once in a lifetime interview about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the Cartoonist Kayfabe youtube channel. Laird is the co-creator of TMNT, and is usually elusive when it comes to interviews, so this page-by-page walk through of TMNT Issue #1 is quite the treat. From inking techniques to printing it up and putting it out into the world, this interview covers it all.