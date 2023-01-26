Ruben Gallego announces his Senate run

Amidst news that US Senator from Arizona Kyrsten Sinema continues to lose popularity, US Representative Ruben Gallego, who currently represents the 3rd Congressional District of Arizona, has announced that he's running for Senator. He released a truly kick-ass announcement video on his Twitter, with the statement: "Growing up poor, all I had was the American dream. It kept me going: as a kid sleeping on the floor, a student scrubbing toilets, a Marine losing brothers in Iraq. Today, too many Arizonans see their dream slipping away. I'm running for the U.S. Senate to win it back for you!"

Andrew Romano and Christopher Wilson of Yahoo News further explain:

On Monday, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Phoenix launched his own bid for Sinema's seat, setting up what could become the most fascinating and dramatic Senate brawl of 2024. "I have been deeply humbled by the encouragement I have received from the people of Arizona, and today I am answering the call to serve," he said in a statement. The following day, his team announced that it had already raised over $1 million from more than 27,000 donations, surpassing in eight hours the Arizona record for the most individual donations in a campaign's first day.

Watch his announcement video here.