Zooborns recently announced the birth of capybara triplets at the UK's Shepreth Wildlife Park. They are the third litter born to parents Jinx (mom, 8) and Paz (dad, 3). Enjoy this video of the pups, where you can watch them run around, jump, and play under the watchful (if sleepy) eyes of their parents; eat while sitting in their food dish; and climb on top of big brother Dio. I can't get enough of these cuties!