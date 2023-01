After scoring 11 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director, Everything Everywhere All at Once is headed back to the big screen. The multiverse-hopping dramedy will run in 1400 U.S. theaters this weekend to celebrate the nominations. I saw it in a local cinema when it came out and I can't imagine seeing it any other way, for what it's worth!

SURPRISE!

Everything Everywhere All At Once is back in theaters this weekend.

Over 1K screens!?

πŸŽ₯πŸΏπŸŽ‰ — DANIELS (@Daniels) January 26, 2023