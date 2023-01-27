Georgia governor activates National Guard troops after Atlanta unrest

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and activated 1,000 National Guard troops early Friday after unrest in Atlanta, reports CBS News. Two things led to the boiling-over of protests last night: long-simmering local anger at a lavishly-appointed new police complex being built over designated parkland, and today's expected release of footage showing five Tennessee cops beating an unarmed man to death in Memphis.

The Atlanta Police Department also told CBS News in a statement that it is monitoring events in Memphis, and protests related to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10, three days after a violent traffic stop. The five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder Thursday. Video footage of the arrest is expected to be released Friday afternoon, officials said. "We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city," Atlanta police said. "We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful."