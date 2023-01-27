Jay Leno breaks multiple bones in motorcycle accident — just months after garage fire

Jay Leno was in a motorcycle accident last week that left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and cracked kneecaps — just two months after suffering serious burns from a garage fire. The former Tonight Show host had taken his vintage bike out for a test run when it ran into a wire strung across a parking lot.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," the 72-year-old comedian told the Las Vegas Review Journal. "But I'm OK!" I'm OK, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

His earlier accident also involved a vintage vehicle, but in November it was a vintage car.

From the Las Vegas Review:

Leno specified the accident happened nine days earlier (or, Jan. 17), again as he was working on a vintage vehicle. He was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle and noticed the scent of leaking gas (fuel lines have been unkind to Leno recently). "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It [was] just clothesline, me, and boom, knocked me off the bike." … Leno said he hadn't said anything about the accident because of the massive amount of coverage from his November hospitalization and recovery. "You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," Leno said. "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down (laughs)."

Via NBC News