Kevin McCarthy wants to prevent new 18-year-old adults from voting (video)

Republicans do everything in their power to rig elections — e.g., gerrymandering, voter suppression, false claims of voter fraud — because, honestly, how else could they win? And now House puppet Kevin McCarthy wants to roll back the cutoff date for voter registration to a month before an election rather than the same day.

"That's plenty of time if you care about voting," he slyly claims, conveniently forgetting about the population of teenagers turning 18 within a month of an election.

Coincidentally, it's this same young adult demographic that helped Democrats win in key swing states during the 2022 midterm elections. Just another example of fascist politics in action.

Kevin McCarthy wants to roll back same day voter registration to 30 days before an election and said "that's plenty of time if you care about voting." pic.twitter.com/gl6KQM4IUY — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 27, 2023

