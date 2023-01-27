Listen to Natalie Merchant tell the origin story of "Verdi Cries"

Listen to Natalie Merchant tell the origin story of her song "Verdi Cries," which was inspired by her first trip to Mallorca. During the holiday, which she describes as "very romantic," she stayed in a little hotel overlooking the Mediterranean. The hotel had very thin walls, and one of her neighbors, an older German man, listened to Verdi's opera Aida over and over every morning. After telling the story she gifts us with an absolute gorgeous rendition of "Verdi Cries." It gets me every time. Enjoy!

The video is excerpted from the DVD 'VH1 Storytellers' (2005), and was originally recorded on September 14th, 1998, at the Manhattan Center in New York.