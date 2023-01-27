Looking at 5 top cyberpunk comic books

This is a Cartoonist Kayfabe I've been waiting for, where Ed and Jim talk about their all-time fave cyberpunk-themed comics.

In it, they look at Akira (natch), The Long Tomorrow (they better!), Ghost in the Shell and Appleseed (of course), Shatter (have to admit I've never read it), and finally, Frank Miller's Hard Boiled.

These are all worthy choices, but I was sort of shocked they didn't include Warren Ellis' Transmetropolitan, which to me, is consummate cyberpunk. And personally, I would choose Miller and Gibbons' Give Me Liberty over Hard Boiled.



But in all such lists, your mileage may vary. What would be on your list of top 5 cyberpunk comics?