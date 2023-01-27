Lupin III is back in the new trailer

Unlike American comic books, manga is renowned for how many characters and intellectual properties it can produce. From the 80s to the present, Shonen Jump, one of Japan's biggest manga magazines, has created a litany of classic characters, including Jotaro Kujo, Monkey D. Luffy, Naruto, and Goku. At the same time, in the States, Batman has remained one of the focal points of the American comic market during both Naruto's ascent and descent in popularity. The point is that when a manga character can endure decades without diminishing in popularity, you know you have something special on your hands.

Without question, Lupin the Third is one of manga and anime's most enduring characters that boasts fans ranging from five to 50. And from the looks of it, Lupin the Third is not going anywhere. In the video linked above, you can watch the trailer for the loveable thief's upcoming movie, Lupin III vs. the Cat's Eye.