Museum seeks help finding David Bowie's missing dress

David Pescovitz
image: album art

Do you happen to have the dress David Bowie wore on the cover of The Man Who Sold the World (1970)? If so, the Museum of London Docklands would like a word. They're seeking Bowie's dress, Sean Connery's James Bond shirts, and other items for a forthcoming exhibition titled "Fashion City: How Jewish Londoners Shaped Global Style." From Smithsonian:

"Jewish people were working at all levels of the fashion industry in London throughout the 20th century," says Lucie Whitmore, the museum's fashion curator, in a statement. "… Many of these designers were internationally famous—favored by the rich and famous and highly respected for their creativity, skill and originality. It's a contribution that deserves to be recognized."

The museum is especially interested in pieces by the designer Michael Fish, better known as Mr. Fish. Fish is known for his gender-bending designs, perhaps most notably his "man dress," worn by celebrities like Mick Jagger and Bowie. Yasmin Rufo writes for BBC News that Fish's "gender-fluid style continues to have relevance today, as reflected in the designs worn by celebrities such as Harry Styles."