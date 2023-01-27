National Park Service makes a splash on Twitter

This tweet from the National Park Service has been making the rounds on Twitter of late, proving that maybe not all of our federal agencies have to be soulless and terrifying. (The FBI should just give up entirely on trying to maintain a friendly social media presence, honestly.) Even better, most of the NPS' tweets come with a helpful PSA or interesting animal facts, meaning that the seemingly low-effort shitposting is actully educational! Take that, mom. I highly recommend scrolling through the NPS' Twitter profile yourself – it may just be the best example of 'approachable' brand social media from our dystopia of an online landscape.