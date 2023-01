I would say I was surprised that Mike "Warm and Fuzzy" Pence actually uttered the words "mistakes were made" about the classified documents found at his home, but Pence is the kind of guy who would never take responsibility for any mistake he made.

Of course, he did say, "I take full responsibility," but everyone knows that is politician-speak for "I refuse to accept any consequences for my actions and am in the process of finding a conveniently vulnerable underling to blame."