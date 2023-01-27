Scientology leader David Miscavige is reportedly missing

David Miscavige, head honcho at the Church of Scientology, is nowhere to be found, according to TMZ. The publication reports that lawyers have been searching for Miscavige for months. From Jezebel:

Could it be to discuss the lawsuit against the church by three women who've accused Danny Masterson of rape, and say the "Church" stalked and harassed them after they went public with their claims against the actor, who's a high-ranking member? Nope! Perhaps the allegations that he unalived his wife, Shelly—a woman who hasn't been seen in public since 2007—are worth new discussion? No; the attorneys want to serve Miscavige with papers for a child sex trafficking suit.

According to TMZ, Miscavige has evaded process servers not one, not two, but 27 times (!) at Scientology headquarters in both Los Angeles and Clearwater, Florida, over the course of four months.

The three plaintiffs are Gawain Baxter, Laura Baxter, and Valeska Paris, former members of Scientology's Sea Org, whom claim they were forced into the institution as children and worked for nominal pay ("round-the-clock labor" allegedly garnered just $50 a week for Gawain, $25 for Laura) well into adulthood.