"Slinky Josh" Jacobs has turned a childhood toy, the Slinky, into a visually stunning art form. The practice of "Slinky manipulation" began around 2010. It was eight years ago that Josh watched a video of Chinese performers doing things with a Slinky that impressed him tremendously. He's since become one of the best Slinky manipulators in the world. This Wired feature video shows off Josh's "slinking" techniques and talks to him about how becoming a Slinky artist has changed his life.
'Slinky Josh' on the art of slinking a Slinky
