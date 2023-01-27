The Troll Hole Museum

Remember playing with troll dolls as a kid? I always loved their ugly-cute faces and bright, wild hair. If you're a fan, too, then you should know about the Troll Hole. The Troll Hole is a massive collection of troll dolls in Alliance, Ohio. The museum contains nearly 3,000 different troll dolls. The collection even includes a 3-headed troll doll. The museum was started by Sherry Groom, who's been collecting trolls since she was only 5 years old. To get to the Troll Hole, just head to 228 E Main St, Alliance, Ohio, United States.