These are the ten bestselling vinyl records of 2022

From 1995 to 2010, around five million vinyl records were sold per year. Then the analog resurgence took hold and sales went up and to the right (along with prices on "collectible" records). Last year, more than 43 million records were sold in the US. What are people buying? Taylor Swift. And Taylor Swift. And Tyler The Creator. And Tyler The Creator. But also sureshot classics like Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors," and The Beatles' "Abbey Road." See the top ten of 2022 below in an infographic from Statista.

Support your local independent record shop. And remember, the plural of vinyl is vinyl.