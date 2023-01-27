Thousands bought bogus diplomas and fake transcripts from Florida nursing school owners and employees

The US Department of Justice busted 25 people in South Florida who were selling fake diplomas and bogus college transcripts from nursing schools in the state. Apparently the crooks had at least 8,000 customers. Fake it 'til you make it?

According to the USDOJ, "nursing applicants used the fake diplomas and transcripts they purchased from the owner and employees" of the schools, which have since closed, to "obtain RN or LPN/VN licenses in various states and nursing jobs with unwitting health care providers throughout the country."

From WFLA: