Thousands bought bogus diplomas and fake transcripts from Florida nursing school owners and employees

The US Department of Justice busted 25 people in South Florida who were selling fake diplomas and bogus college transcripts from nursing schools in the state. Apparently the crooks had at least 8,000 customers. Fake it 'til you make it?
According to the USDOJ, "nursing applicants used the fake diplomas and transcripts they purchased from the owner and employees" of the schools, which have since closed, to "obtain RN or LPN/VN licenses in various states and nursing jobs with unwitting health care providers throughout the country."
From WFLA:
The customers were prospective nurses, seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses.
"The bogus diplomas and transcripts qualified purchasers to sit for the national nursing board exam and, after passing it, to obtain licenses and jobs in various states as RNs and LPN/VNs," USDOJ reported[…]
"Not only is this a public safety concern, it also tarnishes the reputation of nurses who actually complete the demanding clinical and course work required to obtain their professional licenses and employment," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe, said, adding that "a fraud scheme like this erodes public trust in our health care system."