Chinese delicacies: watch century eggs get made!

Have you ever eaten a century egg? I haven't, but I'm definitely intrigued after watching this video and learning more about them. If you don't know what century eggs are, watch this 5-minute video created by Goldthread. After dispelling some myths and untruths about the dish we meet Du Zhihua, owner of Duzhihua Century Eggs in Sichuan. She's been making century eggs since 1983 and shares her technique with us. Instead of the traditional black eggs, she makes gorgeous yellow ones. She starts with raw ducks eggs, which she checks against a light to make sure there are no imperfections. She then creates a mud mixture using dirt and a variety of spices such as ginger, cinnamon, tea, and star anise. She boils all of that with water, salt, soda ash, and quicklime. Once it's a mud-like consistency, she coats the eggs with the mixture and then covers the entire thing with rice hulls. The eggs cure for 3 months, during which a chemical reaction occurs that basically turns the egg into gelatin. You can see the finished product in the video—and watch folks eating them with delight. Du Zhihua says they "taste so good that you have to have more." I'd love to find some century eggs someday and find out for myself!