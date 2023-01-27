Zooborns is the motherlode of baby animal photos and videos

Do you love baby animals? Surely all of us do! If you want to see the motherload of baby animal videos, head to Zooborns, a website that features baby animals born in zoos and aquariums all over the world. You can scroll their main feed to see the newest baby animals (hello, baby Rhino!) or search by type of animal or specific zoo. They even have live webcams where you can watch baby animals! You can see dozens of different types of animal babies, from aardvarks to zebras, and everything in between. Yes, even baby dik-diks! It's a terrific way to get a dopamine hit – go check it out!