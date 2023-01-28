Giancarlo Esposito is teaming up with legendary director Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola is such an interesting director to be a fan of. In the 70s, fresh off the success of the Godfather, Godfather 2, and Apocalypse Now, Coppola was one of the greatest auteurs of his era. However, after the debacle of making Apocalypse Now, which ran hilariously over budget and demanded an expanded production slate, one could argue that Coppola was never the same director again. Not to throw stones at the man's legacy, but there's a massive gulf between the Godfather's quality and that of Jack, starring Robin Williams.

Recently news came out that Coppola's newest picture, the upcoming Megalopolis, was encountering similar issues as Apocalypse Now's production. With a massively ballooning budget, film fans are wondering how Coppola's Megalopolis will shake out in the end. One thing that won't be in question about the movie is the caliber of talent involved. According to Comicbook.com, Megalopolis has enlisted the acting talents of Giancarlo Esposito.