Legendary comic creators the Hernandez brothers speak

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, the comic "Love and Rockets" is being saluted by publisher Fantagraphics with a ma$$ive compilation of the first 40 books. Fans will enjoy this recent and excellent interview on Bullseye where Xaime and Gilbert Hernandez talk about their creative process, the third Hernandez brother, and how they will plan to end the two forty-year-running stories set in Hoppers and Palomar. Along the way you'll hear about "Nardcore," day jobs, and why they far preferred reading Archie and Harvey comics and not Marvel or DC.