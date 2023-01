In this Hot Ones video, host Sean Evans talks to pepper farmer Ed Currie about growing some of the worlds hottest peppers. Like the Epicurious video I posted about earlier this month, Ed busts some misconceptions about hot peppers. Like, it's not the seeds that carry the heat, it's the membrane that holds them. And no, hot peppers don't burn your mouth, your throat, or burn a hole in your stomach. The brain perceives the capsicum as "hot." There's no heat involved.