The squeezable tube foods of Sweden

In Sweden, you can find a variety of foods in squeezable tube form. Hear from a "food tube expert" about why this is a thing. Snacks like tubed caviar, mackerel, and bacon-flavored cheese are best enjoyed when squeezed on a piece of toast or a cracker.

So, why the tubes? Karla, the tube food expert, says it's because Sweden has a "culture of practicality", and the tubes make for a quick and easy snack preparation and cleanup. It's also a great way to bring a snack on the go. When I first opened the video, I thought it was going to be about how these foods are eaten directly from the tubes. I'm a bit relieved to hear they're meant to be used as condiments, instead.