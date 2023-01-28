UFC superstar and world's toughest "weeb" Israel Adesanya shares his top 5 animes

"Weeb culture is becoming more mainstream every day. For those unfamiliar with the term, a "weeb" is anyone enamored with Japanese culture. In the early 2000s, being an open anime fanatic typically earned a significant level of public shame due to the multitude of negative associations the interest garnered. And while the perception of anime and manga fans has changed dramatically in recent years, there are still a host of uncomfortable stereotypes about the community lurking around the net. Take the lifesized "waifu" body pillow stereotype, for example.

Even though "weebs" have come a long way, there's still a lot of positive work to be done in terms of rehabbing the subculture's image. One of the most prominent celebrities leading the charge for changing the perception of "weebs" and "weeb culture" is the former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Famous for striking anime poses before and after fights, Adesanya is unquestionably the world's toughest "weeb." In the video linked above, Adesanya sits down with GQ to discuss his favorite animes and fight scenes.