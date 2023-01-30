6th cop suspended from Memphis force over Tyre Nichols killing

It turns out a sixth cop participated in the beating and murder of Tyre Nichols. According to KSDK News, he pulled Nichols from the car, tased him, and is the voice you hear saying "I hope they stomp his ass." But Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill was not charged with murder, or his rough treatment of Nichols publicized until the release of an affidavit made his involvement clear.

There's something different about Officer Hemphill. Can't quite put my finger on it.

His photo is all over the wire, too, but for some reason the big news sites aren't as eager to post it as they were of the other officers with him that night.

Ah! I've got it. It's because he's wearing glasses.