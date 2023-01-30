California's bizarre license plates

Whimsical themed accounts are everywhere on Twitter these days. Personally, I love them. Doing one specific thing very well is a mindset I can get behind, and serves to liven up the endless scroll we all seem to live in nowadays. Enter the California DMV Bot, which posts vanity plate applications received by—who else?—the California DMV. It sounds dry on the surface, I know, but take a look. There's endless fun to be had both with the bizarre submissions and the DMV's often contrived reasons to reject them alike. Just look at this completely unhinged DMV response and then try telling me license plates are boring.