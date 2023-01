Visual Capitalist used accident and injury data from the US National Safety Council to prepare this infographic below showing the odds that you will die from any one of a variety of unpleasant experiences:

"For comparison's sake, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,000,000. In other words, you are 4000x more likely to die by a lightning strike over your lifetime than to win the Powerball lottery," they write.