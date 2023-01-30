LA man's carbon-neutral reign of terror may have come to end

A Los Angeles-area man suspected of having committed a rash of random public assaults has been arrested and his Tesla Model X seized. 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak was booked for two outstanding warrants, and assault with a deadly weapon, over ten people have come forward claiming he assaulted them, several dramatically caught on video.

ABC7:

At least 10 people have come forward saying they've had frightening encounters with the man, in several cases capturing him on video smashing the sides of cars with a metal pipe.

A suspect linked to those attacks was arrested by CHP officers at a carwash in Torrance Sunday afternoon and booked into LAPD's 77th jail.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and on two outstanding warrants. Initial bail was listed at $5.175 million.

His car, a 2022 Tesla Model X, was seized.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the suspect smashing a car with a pipe on the 2 Freeway in Glendale.