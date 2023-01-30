Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams, has died at age 64

Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the 1960s series The Addams Family, died on Saturday at age 64.

The actress was six-years-old when she was cast as Wednesday in 1964, a role that lasted two years before the show was canceled. She also had roles on The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island and Barnaby Jones, and from 1980–1983, a recurring part in As the World Turns.

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in the "rival" sitcom The Munsters, wrote on Facebook, "Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring's passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend."

From Variety:

Loring's shimmying frug dance called "The Drew" frug gained renewed attention with the new Netflix series "Wednesday," on which Jenna Ortega does her own interpretation of Wednesday's dance. Her character Wednesday Addams was sweet-natured but gloomy, and had a penchant for collecting creepy pets including a black widow spider named Homer and a lizard named Lucifer, as well as playing with a headless doll. Loring was born in the Marshall Islands to parents who had served in the Navy, and lived in Hawaii before coming to Los Angeles with her mother. She started modeling at the age of 3 and then was cast in an episode of "Dr. Kildare."

Loring had been on life support for three days after suffering a stroke, and was surrounded by family when she died.