Logan Paul is a wrestler now

Even as a terminally-online Gen Z-er, I had written Logan Paul off as yet another of those vloggers who had his day in the sun. We all know "It's Every Day Bro" (and if you don't, I'm extremely jealous of you), but after making it big, Logan just sort of disappeared into the background, only emerging back into the mainstream whenever he got himself embroiled in another controversy. It seems, though, that he's now been making a name for himself as a wrestler, inexplicably swapping out the video camera for the ring. He even made quite a splash after his recent performance at WWE's Royal Rumble – and the midair collision that proved to be one of the highlights of the night. He's got the physique for it, and I suppose attention-seekers will keep seeking attention. But I don't think I'm the only one scratching my head over this sudden shift. Maybe he'll get into crochet next?