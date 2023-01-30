Maker creates electronic device that solders itself like "a self-cooking pizza"

An engineer in the small European country of Malta by the name of Carl Bugeja has created what may very well be the first hobbyist self-soldering printed circuit boards.

For those unfamiliar with basic electronic engineering, a PCB is a maze of conductive lines printed or etched on a plastic board, usually with exposed pads to solder components (resistors, capacitors, etc.) onto, so they are connected together. The soldering is usually done via soldering iron, by hand or an via an automated process. However, Carl invented a PBC that can heat itself up enough to melt solder to form a functional circuit. He compares it to "a self-cooking pizza." Check it out in the video above.

