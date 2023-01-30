Marie Kondo no longer finds joy in tiding things up

Marie Kondo, who became famous for "sparking joy" by cleaning up, no longer finds joy in cleaning up. It sounds like cleaning was a way for Kondo to deal with other issues in her life, and now that her house is in order she's having fun elsewhere. Kondo now finds her joy in playing with her children; the antithesis of cleaning.

Variety:

"Tidying up means dealing with all the 'things' in your life," Kondo writes in the book. "So, what do you really want to put in order?"

During a recent webinar to promote the book, Kondo added, "My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life. Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times. I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home."