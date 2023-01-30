Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens Homeland Security chief to resign "if he knows what's good for him"

GOP boss Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has likened Congress to the Mafia, intimidated her way into the House Committee on Homeland Security. And now she is trying to intimidate Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with the ol' "if he knows what's good for him" threat.

"Secretary Mayorkas is going to be impeached, and honestly, if he knows what's good for him and his future career, he should go ahead and resign." (See video below.)

Too bad underboss Kevin McCarthy, who allowed himself to be strong-armed by the mobster wannabe, doesn't know what's good for him.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Secretary Mayorkas is going to be impeached and honestly, if he knows what's good for him and his future career, he should go ahead and resign." pic.twitter.com/437V0wvP4F — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 29, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Lev Radin / shutterstock.com