Surgeon General says social media is bad for young teens' health

Kids shouldn't be on social media, says U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, in a near-perfect example of something everyone knows is obviously true but no-one will even pretend to do something about.

Meta, Twitter, and a host of other social media giants currently allow 13-year-olds to join their platforms.

"I, personally, based on the data I've seen, believe that 13 is too early … It's a time where it's really important for us to be thoughtful about what's going into how they think about their own self-worth and their relationships and the skewed and often distorted environment of social media often does a disservice to many of those children," Murthy said on "CNN Newsroom."

The number of teenagers on social media has sparked alarm among medical professionals, who point to a growing body of research about the harm such platforms can cause adolescents.