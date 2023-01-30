Tidying up no longer sparks joy for Marie Kondo

With the birth of her third child, the famous tidying-up guru and reality TV personality Marie Kondo she has "kind of given up" on keeping her house tidy, she told The Washington Post.

Kondo says her life underwent a huge change after she had her third child, and external tidying has taken a back seat to the business of life. "My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life," she said through an interpreter at a recent media webinar and virtual tea ceremony.

And guess what? She even has a new book that reflects her updated philosophy, called Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life.

