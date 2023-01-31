House Republicans are now blaming voters for George Santos (video)

Interesting how Republican Reps. take no responsibility for harboring imposter George Santos, instead blaming GOP voters for the charlatan who sits in the House.

For instance, in defending her ongoing support of Santos, even after his decision today to step down from his committee assignments amid multiple investigations, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R–NY) said, "People of his district voted to elect him." (See video below.)

And earlier this month, Speaker Kevin McCarthy took the same tactic, defending his unwavering loyalty to whatever his name is by pretending that the "lying" and "stealing" Congressman is what the voters asked for. "Well, what I find is that the voters have elected George Santos." (See second video, below.)

But blaming the voters for electing George Santos, who used deceptive advertising to scam his way into Congress, is like shaming a car buyer for falling for a bait-and-switch scam. The only difference is that bait-and-switchers are, for the most part, arrested and held accountable.

Stefanik: "George [Santos] has voluntarily removed himself from committees." pic.twitter.com/bsnzfsu6lx — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 31, 2023

McCarthy shrugs off a question about George Santos: "What I find is that voters have elected George Santos. If there is a concern he will go through ethics." pic.twitter.com/31pN7FZdnV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2023

