Woman, 29, posed as 15-year-old, enrolled in high school, and went to class for days before being charged

Earlier this month, a 29-year-old graduate from Rutgers University–New Brunswick posed as a 15-year-old teenager and enrolled at New Brunswick High School in New Jersey. Hyejeong Shin even got away with going to class for four days, duping all of her teachers, guidance counselors, and office staff before school officials finally caught on.

It was Shin's forged birth certificate that gave her away after an observant school employee noticed something was off. She has since been arrested and barred from stepping onto campus.

From Yahoo!:

[Shin] was charged on Jan. 24 with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age, the New Brunswick Police Department stated in a news release on Wednesday. … "She was here for four days before being found out and barred from entering district property," [Superintendent Dr. Aubrey] Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter. "All appropriate authorities were immediately notified and the individual in question has now been arrested." According to Johnson, the school has cautioned all students, especially those who encountered Shin, to avoid any contact with her "either remotely or in person." … Although the 29-year-old attended a few classes, she spent most of her time with guidance counselors.

Shin's motives for pretending to be a teen student are still unknown.