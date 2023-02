Actor Billy Crudup, who's making the rounds promoting his upcoming retrofuturistic Apple TV+ series, Hello Tomorrow!, was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. During the segment, Jimmy typed a prompt into ChatGPT to generate a dramatic scene about Billy Crudup starring Billy Crudup and then Crudup performed the scene. It starts at 6:50 if you want to skip to it.

Previously on Boing Boing: