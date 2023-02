I finally agree with Lauren Boebert on something – the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms should be abolished. She doesn't like them because they regulate guns. I don't like them because they distribute untraceable guns to drug cartels and try to cover it up.

Boebert: Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. In Western Colorado, we call that a fun weekend pic.twitter.com/GM5VqWWlkS — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2023