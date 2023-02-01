Couple abandons baby at airport desk after realizing they didn't have infant ticket

A Belgian couple flying to Brussels from Tel Aviv checked into their flight, but realized their infant did not have a ticket — they had neglected to pay the 25 euro fee for lap babies flying without a paid seat. Compounding the predicament, they were running late. So, as CNN reports, the couple just left the baby in its car seat at the airport's check-in desk and sprinted off, making sure to catch their flight.

Even more bizarre, once airport security tracked the couple down, they were reconnected with their child with "no further" investigation. Hmm, I hope something is missing from this story.

