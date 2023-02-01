Final Fantasy 7 release date becomes officially registered holiday in Japan

Granted, no one's getting any days off work, but still. January 31st, the original Japanese release date of beloved RPG Final Fantasy VII, has been established as an officially recognized anniversary day, complete with certificate from the Japan Anniversary Association. The announcement was accompanied by a message from Yoshinore Kitase, director of the original game and producer of the still-ongoing multi-part remake:

The 31st of January 1997, the day that Final Fantasy VII came out, was not just a significant day for the Final Fantasy series, but also marked when so many big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game.

I remember being overwhelmed at the breakneck speed with which video game technology was evolving, but also dreaming big things for the future.

With the establishment of this official anniversary day, I will now always remember these things, and hold them dearly in my heart.