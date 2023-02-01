How Siberians keep their cars running when its -58 degrees outside

It's not easy to drive a car in the coldest inhabited place on earth, Yakutia, where temperatures can drop as low as -70 degrees Celsius. The fluids in a car can freeze solid overnight, requiring owners to use a gas jet to heat the underside of the car until the oil melts. Some people just let the car's engine run 24 hours a day during the cold months. And locals take extra care to make sure their car is in good working order. The towns in Siberia are far apart, and people have frozen to death in their stalled vehicles.