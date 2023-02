This man summoned Beluga whales with his silly song and was shocked when they actually responded. He never expected the whales to react to his singing, and was even more surprised when they started singing back to him. He even ventured out of his kayak and into the ocean with his underwater camera to have a closer interaction with the whales. As one of the YouTube commenters noted, this man possesses the powers of a Disney Princess in his ability to communicate with animals!