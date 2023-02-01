Netflix's live-action One Piece series has a release date and poster

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023



Although the company has an obvious commitment to expanding the medium, Netflix and anime haven't always been the best bedfellows. Over the last few years, Netflix has slowly been amassing a slew of anime titles to bolster its animation profile. The intellectual properties that Netflix has in its anime division range from established classics in the medium and exclusive content produced for the streaming site. However, the most divisive element of Netflix's anime suite of content is its live-action adaptations of classic stories.

Looking to replicate Marvel's live-action success, Netflix has shown that they're all in when it comes to adapting anime titles into live-action. It's just unfortunate that the results have been so polarizing. From Cowboy Bebop to Death Note, Netflix's live-action anime movies and series have typically fallen flat with fans of the medium. Looking to end their streak of poorly received adaptations, Netflix has shown that they're all in on their next live-action project: Eiichrio Oda's One Piece.

As one of the most successful manga and anime titles of all time, Netflix has a lot riding on One Piece's shoulders, and if the first poster is anything to go by, the show looks to be in great hands.