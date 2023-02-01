Ohio's Dissident Homeschool Network instructs 2,500 members on how to raise "wonderful Nazis"

Reading, writing, 'rithmetic, and racism. Ohio officials are investigating the Dissident Homeschool Network which offers alternatives to public schools run by "Zionist scum."

From the Times of Israel:

These are the more than 2,500 members of the "Dissident Homeschool Network," a channel on the social network messaging app Telegram. The "dissidents" are a group of Nazi parents who share homeschooling lesson plans extolling the virtues of Hitler and white nationalism — while relying on a popular social media account run by a Jewish woman to provide ammunition for their hatred. The founders of the group were recently unmasked by a hate group monitor as a couple in rural Upper Sandusky, Ohio[…] "We are so deeply invested into making sure that [our] child becomes a wonderful Nazi," the founder of Dissident Homeschool Network, who goes by the pseudonym "Mrs. Saxon," recently said on a neo-Nazi podcast to promote the group. She has been identified by the Anonymous Comrades Collective, an anti-Nazi group, as well as Vice News and HuffPost, as Katja Lawrence, a Dutch immigrant who currently lives in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Lesson plans include teaching cursive by having students write out famous quotes from Hitler [see below] and American neo-Nazi George Lincoln Rockwell; building "math" classes around racist manipulations of urban crime statistics; and praising Confederate general Robert E. Lee as "a grand role model for young, white men."

While Ohio elected officials, including Governor Mike DeWine, publicly condemned the group, there's little to nothing anyone can do to prevent homeschoolers from teaching whatever dangerous rhetoric and misinformation they want.

image: screenshot/Telegram

(Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)