Robot spy beaver catfishes real family of beavers

A robot spy beaver successfully fooled a real family of beavers and a muskrat into thinking it was one of their own. The video of the beavers approaching the robot's camera-eye, with its fish-eye lens view, is quite intriguing to watch. The beavers have some intimidating teeth that I wouldn't want to come in contact with.

However, the most remarkable aspect of this video for me is the relationship between the muskrat and the beaver family. The muskrat assists the beavers in building their home and follows them around all day. In my opinion, the muskrat deserves the title of an honorary beaver.