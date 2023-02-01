Stephen Colbert responds to the Tyre Nichols murder with a word: Evil

On his Jan 30th episode, Stephen Colbert revived his segment, "The Word," from his Comedy Central show, The Colbert Report. Here, The Word was "See No Evil" and was directed at the systemic racism that infects us to the root and continues to manifest itself in tragedies like Tyre Nichols' murder.



Doing a comedy bit around such a horrific, rage-inducing event is a hard needle to thread. But, I have always liked The Word, with its serious main editorial narrative and its constant display of jokey asides that you have to struggle to keep up with.