The Batman II has an official release date

One of the major points of concern for DC fans during the Warner Brothers Discovery merger of 2022 was the fate of Matt Reeves' Batman universe. With his film The Batman, Matt Reeves immediately established himself as one of the greatest creators to ever work on the Dark Knight in the medium of film. The film's critical and commercial success prompted DC to allow Reeves further reign over Batman's future by expanding his slate of projects to include comics, television shows, and a cartoon series. However, the turmoil that rocked DC's film division, and the subsequent ascension of James Gunn, caused fans to wonder if The slash-and-burn style of restructuring at Warner Brothers Discovery would consume The Batman.

In a recent video announcing the future of DC's film division, James Gunn mentioned that Matt Reeves' Batman would be allowed to flourish in its own separate Elseworlds wing of the DCU. In addition to Gunn's news, Warner Brothers Discovery has finally given The Batman II an official release date.