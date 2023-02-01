This Turkish ice cream looks like rubber and doesn't melt. This frozen treat can be kneaded like dough, but is actually just ice cream made with three ingredients: goat milk, sugar, and a root called salep. Salep is the magic ingredient that gives this ice cream its elasticity and aroma. It looks so tasty, and fun to handle, too!
From YouTube:
Ankara might be the capital city, but Kahramanmaraş is Turkey's undisputed ice cream capital. Atilla Kanbur is the fourth generation in his family to make delicious Turkish ice cream, churning out 5 tons of the sweet stuff a day. What's so special about Turkish ice cream? It's stretchy, it's sticky, oh, and it doesn't melt.